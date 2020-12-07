LSU star freshman Arik Gilbert is reportedly considering transferring from the university, according to 247Sports. The report stated that he was absent from Monday’s practice and has felt homesick since his arrival.
A Georgia native, Gilbert was the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year and highest-rated tight end in 247Sports’ history. He is the Tigers’ second-leading receiver with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns.
Should Gilbert leave, LSU will have taken yet another blow to a disaster of a season. After losing 14 players to the NFL Draft this past offseason, the Tigers (3-5) are looking more and more likely to finish with a losing record for the first time since 1999.