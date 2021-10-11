ED ORGERON CONFIRMED MONDAY THAT Star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte would miss the rest of the 2021 season. Boutte suffered a lower leg injury in Saturday's loss to Kentucky.
Boutte is a large part of this LSU offense, already accruing nine touchdowns in just five and a half games.
Boutte is a true sophomore, so they will be able to play for the Tigers next year.
Also, during the "Tell the Truth" Monday press conference, Coach Ed Orgeron has added that Ali Gaye and Major Burns are out for this upcoming Saturday's match-up against the Florida Gators.
Adding these to the Myles Brennan, Andre Anthony, and Derek Stingley Jr. injuries, this season has been a reasonably unlucky year for the Tigers.