A 22-year-old LSU student was arrested Saturday after walking onto the field at Tiger Stadium during the LSU vs. Southern football game, according to university spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
Around 7:06 p.m., during the first quarter, the student entered the field of play before being apprehended by stadium security. He was then escorted out of the stadium and transported to the LSU Police station, Ballard said.
The student briefly struggled with security officers attempting to apprehend him before being arrested.
The student was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
