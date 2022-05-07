It wasn’t an easy game. LSU saw a fierce Alabama team that pushed the Tigers to their limit, but the Tigers got the job done with a win on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama started the game hot with a two-run lead on Ma’Khail Hilliard in the first inning. LSU was held scoreless for a while onward while Hilliard held the Crimson Tide at bay for three innings after the first. However, the dam broke for LSU in the top of the fifth. Tyler McManus and Tre’ Morgan had home runs, and Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty had RBI hits.
Alabama did not let up. Just after, they responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Alabama hit five singles and relentlessly rallied back to plate the tying run and even it. The game was suddenly knotted 5-5.
Some timely hitting and clutch pitching made sure the Tigers held steadfast. Dylan Crews laced a go-ahead single in the top of the 6th, putting LSU up by one. Then, the bullpen quartet of Riley Cooper, Eric Reyzelman, Jacob Hasty, and Paul Gervase combined for a scoreless four innings to close the game out for the Tigers.
“Fundamentals, competitiveness and character are going to decide one-run games, and I think was showed all of those tonight,” Jay Johnson said. “Our pitchers did a great job throwing strikes, we strung together some quality at-bats and we made some nice plays on defense. We didn’t have a great flow to the game early, but we stayed with it, and that showed the competitiveness and character of our team.”
Cooper picked up the win for LSU, advancing to 4-2 for his record for the season. Morgan had the best night at the plate, going 3-5 on two singles and the fifth inning two-run home run.
LSU is looking to win their fifth SEC series this season and their third consecutive on the road in Tuscaloosa. They’ve become winners of eight of their last ten and have maybe found their groove as they push through May and towards the SEC tournament in Hoover. Johnson continues to preach that the team needs to take things one game at a time.
LSU’s game Saturday night will start at 7:30 PM CT and will be televised on SEC Network. The game can also be listened to on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Blake Money is the expected starter, but he has struggled in his last couple outings, so the Tigers will be looking to get him going on the mound.