The schedule for LSU’s Swimming and Diving team was released on Sept. 8.
The season will begin with an inter-squad exhibition at the LSU Natatorium that will take place on Sept. 25. This will be the first of four meets that will take place at the Natatorium and the first of 10 regular season meets.
A good portion of this year’s schedule is filled with SEC matchups against swim and dive programs that are successful and well respected.
“This is arguably the top conference in the country,” said LSU Swimming Head Coach Rick Bishop.
This was evident last season as most of LSU’s losses came to teams who were in their conference. With that being said, Bishop is confident in his team and what they can put forth this season.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to race against these great competitors," Bishop said, "as LSU Swimming and Diving continues to progress, develop and challenge on the national stage.”
When looking at the returning talent, it is easy to see why he believes in this team. LSU shouldn’t take any steps backward as all three of their athletes that participated in the 2020 Tokyo olympics will be returning for another season. Anne Tuxen, Juan Celaya-Hernandez and gold medalist Brooks Curry will start the season with more professional experience than they had before.
This could come in handy following the Tigers Oct. 9 matchup, as they begin a long road trip. This road trip consists of teams in and out of their conference and will last all the way through Nov. 20.
"We’ve set some lofty yet attainable goals individually and as a team," LSU Diving Head Coach Doug Shaffer said. "Each and every competition will be an integral part of our preparation leading to our conference and national championships."
Both coaches seem to have high expectations for this team, so LSU fans should expect great things in the future.