The LSU Swim and Dive teams elevated their competition level, literally, this past weekend when they dominated their meet, hosted by the Air Force Academy, at 7,258 feet altitude. The Tigers competed against the Academy, the University of Denver and the University of Wyoming at the Rocky Mountain Invitational.
With the environment in Colorado Springs, Colorado being so contrasted to Baton Rouge, it was obvious that this new setting would pose a new set of challenges that LSU had not yet faced before. What was the real issue though? There was physically no way to prepare for these changes. Mentally, the Tigers had their opponents beat from the very beginning.
When asked about the preparations, Head Coach Rick Bishop only confirmed the impossibility of properly acclimating to the new altitude in such a short amount of time. “Your body adapts to altitude by being in it, and you need to be in that environment for at least 16 days. We didn’t have 16 days,” Bishop said. “Mentally, we understood what we were getting into. We wanted our athletes to realize that they were going to be put into an uncomfortable position, under stress, and that the altitude was going to present challenges to them. We talked about it and they got up there and they did great. They kept attacking their races.”
LSU displayed a fierce competitive nature both in the pool and on the boards, sweeping the tournament, 3-0.
James Henderson, a sophomore on the Tiger’s roster, explained that, although this tournament was extremely demanding, it was the will to succeed that pushed the team quickly back to the blocks.
“No matter what, we were still going to give the same amount of effort that we would have if we were back at sea level,” Henderson said. “Regardless of not being able to take solid breaths, we were going to give it our all and every last bit of energy that we had so that we knew we had gone out there and had done our best.”
The Tigers did so well that altitude conversion factors would later show that multiple performance times recorded throughout the meet were almost spot on with those recorded in LSU’s Natatorium on any given day. According to Bishop, this is usually unheard of.
Across the Natatorium, those competing on the boards had a different experience with handling these changes. Divers had an easier time adapting to the rise in altitude due to the sport’s lower impact on an athlete’s cardiovascular system. Sophomore diver Helle Tuxen, confirmed this.
“I didn’t know what to expect going into it, especially with the altitude change, but as a diver, it was a little easier. It almost felt like I was lighter,” Tuxen said. “The air didn’t feel as heavy, so it was actually very nice.”
Tuxen went on to finish third on the one-meter springboard, with two other teammates joining her on the podium.
Head Coach for the diving team, Doug Shaffer, explained that the solid performances from this meet only make him more excited to witness how his athletes will continue thriving.
“The team really impressed me with how well they handled the challenges of being out of their comfort zone,” Shaffer said. “To step up and to get our arms around opportunities that exist within them, and to be able to continuously challenge ourselves is always going to make us better.”
While in Denver, LSU Swim and Dive had the opportunity to explore Garden of the Gods, an area of breathtaking sandstone formations spanning 13,000 acres of Colorado Springs. The experience was a way for the athletes to reset and decompress before heading into the competition.
“It was just really beautiful and we had the nicest view,” Henderson said as he reminisced on the experience. “We were all just able to explore and just sit around and be in the presence of one another, away from the competition setting.”
Bishop explained that the visit to Garden of the Gods had an extremely intentional meaning, and he believed that his athletes took away and appreciated this meaning.
“We talked about our path being rocky and challenging,” Bishop explained. “We talked about it being a long and difficult path to the top, and that the paths of success are uphill like the paths of those mountains. When we were at the Garden of the Gods, and we were looking up at the 14,000-foot peak of Pikes Peak, it kinda helped to connect some of those thoughts.”
Shaffer appreciated that the experience allowed the student-athletes to separate themselves from this title.
“It was something that went way above and beyond just the competitive experience, you know?” Shaffer said. “It was about the whole person.”
The hard work hasn’t stopped for either team, even after this meet. Both coaches explained that their main focus is centered around the details, and fine-tuning their basics. Bishop and Shaffer explained that being detail-oriented now will create the peak performances that they are aiming for come mid-season, specifically with championships in mind. Each team looks forward to carrying the confidence that was cultivated from this meet with them for future meets. Up next on their schedule, the Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to face off against Alabama. This will be their first SEC matchup of the season, and they are ready.
“We are definitely taking away confidence,” Henderson said. “It’s the confidence of knowing that we can kill it, even 7,000 feet in the air.”