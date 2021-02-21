The LSU Swim and Dive team competed Friday at the SEC Championship in Athens, Ga., where the Tigers left a mark, turning in strong performances in both swimming and diving Friday. Geyer was very excited for his swimmers to compete in this championship meet.
“There is definitely some stuff that we have helped solve throughout the year on both the men’s and women’s side,” Geyer said. “ We are excited to see some high-level performances.”
The Women’s swimmers reigned in fast times. Katarina Milutinovich placed 16th with a time of 1:47.05 in the 200-Yard Freestyle. Summer Stanfield placed 17th in the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:47.26.
Kit Hanley received 41st place in the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:49.59. Jessica Pryne completed the 400-Yard IM with a time of 4:19.77 in 33rd place. Olivia Taylor finished the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 54.31 in 26th place.
The LSU swim team had two girls bring in fast times. Emilie Boll earned the fifth-fastest time in school history. Boll placed 10th with a time of 59.97 for the 100-Yard Breaststroke. Jadyn Jannasch finished 35th place at 1:02.51. This time earned her the tenth-fastest time for the 100-Yard Breaststroke in school history.
The LSU team had two girls place in the top-30 for the 100-Yard Backstroke. Alyssa Helak swam the 100-Yard Backstroke with a time of 54.89 in 33rd place. Brittany Thompson obtained 37th place with a time of 55.05 in the event.
Friday night the divers were flipping off their boards bringing in star status. Juan Celaya-Hernandez finished second with a score of 472.40 in the three-meter springboard. Along with Dakota Hurbis completing the three-meter with a score of 275.65 bringing him to 24th place.
Anne Tuxen finished fifth with a score of 258.55 for the Women’s Platform dive. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant finished fourth place with a score of 273.80.
“Juan Celaya-Hernandez is a top contender,” Coach Doug Shaffer said. “Anne Tuxen really came into her own this year and has been training tremendously hard.”
Celaya-Hernandez and Tuxen did not disappoint from the times that they left on the board Friday night.
For the swim team, the women’s 400-Yard Medley Relay fought to earn 11th place together coming in with a time of 3:38.41.The relay composed of Olivia Taylor, Alyssa Helak and Hannah Bellina.