There are six athletes currently on the LSU swim and dive team who have siblings who have been on the team or are forecasted to join the team.
Sophomore Brittany Thompson, freshman Thomas Spradly and Summer Stanfeild all have siblings who have graduated from the LSU swim and dive team.
“Going to the same school as my sister was an amazing opportunity given to me by the coaches,” Thompson said. “for me it’s fun to get to do everything she once did, but do things in my own unique way.”
Thompson and Spradly’s siblings, Lauren Thompson and Summer Spradly graduated this past spring semester whereas Stanfeild’s sister, Stacey Stanfeild, graduated in the spring of 2016.
Summer Spradly and Lauren Thompson were both star athletes last season and aided in the success of the women's team.
As siblings of great achievers, there are certain pressures that are naturally associated.
“My sister is the biggest role model in my life so I do want to follow in her footsteps because I want to be just like her in certain aspects,” Thompson said.
The swim and dive team always treat their athletes as individual members but at the same time make them feel at home. The goal is to strive for individual excellence by supporting one another through good and hard times.
“I try to remind myself that I have no pressure to live up to what she achieved, and that I create my own path,” Thompson said.
On the other hand, junior Braden Nyboer, sophomore Jack Jannasch and Anne Tuxen all have younger siblings who could be Tigers in the coming years.
It is unique to have siblings attend the same college and especially participate as athletes on the same sports team. Fortunately, the Tigers have many siblings combos.
“We talked about it and she said she doesn’t want to be recognized as my little sister but she likes Doug and she likes the team.” Tuxen said. “She could easily choose another school.”
Nyboer, Jannasch and Tuxen’s siblings are not yet committed, things look promising for the future Tigers. Every sibling has different motives for choosing the same school as their sister or brother but one thing is constant and that is love for one another and love for the Tigers.
“I chose LSU because it felt like a second home to me, and it is somewhere that I feel comfortable with being myself and growing as a person,” Thompson said. “I also think LSU will allow me to challenge myself academically and athletically.”