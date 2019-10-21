Swimmers Karl Luht and Lewis Clough began at LSU as friends by circumstance and are walking out as brothers for life.
Clough, born and raised in Manchester, England, and Luht, from Tallinn, Estonia, started their journey in the US in August 2016.
As freshmen from different countries, the LSU swimming coaches placed them together in an apartment along with two other freshman international athletes — diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez and swimmer Sven Saemundsson. Besides Clough, none of the four roommates spoke the same language so it was a difficult process as Luht, Celay-Hernandez and Saemundsson improved their English.
But since their freshman year, the group of four has turned into two.
Saemundsson was forced to medically retire after obtaining a back injury his sophomore season, and Celaya-Hernandez is preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“From day one me and Karl had a huge bromance,” Clough said. “He’s been my roommate and best friend out here for the past three years, and it’s awesome to be able to finish what we started together.
He was going to redshirt for the Olympics, which would mean he’d have another year after I was gone, but I’m happy the circumstances changed so that I could go for one more season with my mate.”
Both men have big goals for their last season as Tigers.
Clough aims to score big points at this year’s Southeastern Conference championships in his last chance to leave his mark on the team. He also hopes to qualify for the NCAA championships like he did his freshman year and improve personal best times.
“They hold one another accountable consistently both in and out of the pool so that they can remain true to what is required in order to see improvement.” said Steve Mellor, an English sprint coach who trains both Clough and Luht.
“They’ve raised the standard. Standard of both how we work every day and also the levels we wish to reach in our performances as well.”
Luht also has goals to finish near the top at the SEC championships and break school records. He also hopes to compete in the finals at his third NCAA championships.
Luht has his sights set on qualifying for and competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for his home country of Estonia and wishes to compete at some Eurpoean short course championships and final.
“He [Clough] has taught me many things during the three years we have known and lived together,” Luht said. “He is a great training partner, and I like the fact that he is being honest with me about everything. He has also shown me better ways to treat personal relations with people.”
Sports brings more than perseverance and athleticism. It forms friendships and creates communities built on hard work, trust and love. LSU
gave Clough and Luht this chance.
“Having your best friend as your biggest competitor, supporter and teammate is a great feeling, and I’m thankful that we both ended up here.”
Clough said.