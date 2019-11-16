The LSU basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss against VCU on Wednesday in a game that came down to the final seconds. However, the Tigers were able to put that game behind them by taking down Nicholls State 75-65 on Saturday.
It was all Trendon Watford in the first half, who scored 14 points and grabbed two rebounds. Skylar Mays added eight points to go along with four rebounds and one assist.
LSU’s turnover woes continued to haunt them as the team committed 13 in the first half alone. This contributed to a 20-6 Nicholls State run that allowed them to take the lead 29-21 with just over seven minutes left in the first half. The Tigers clawed their way back into the game, trailing just 39-38 at halftime.
The second half proved to be much better for LSU, as they went on a 10-0 run to lead 58-48 with 12:10 left to play. The Tigers took their biggest lead of the day following a spinning layup by Mays, putting them up 73-61.
Nicholls State was able to hang around for much longer than coach Will Wade would have liked. LSU finished with 25 turnovers, bringing their average turnovers per game up to 19.
“We have to figure that out,” Wade said. “I assume after today when you plug all the stats in, we are worst in the country in turnovers. If we don’t get that under control, it is going to be a long year.”
Days took a scary fall in the second half while diving into the stands for a loose ball. He was able to return to the lineup and says he will be good to go come next week.
“I came down on my elbow and my hip but I’m fine,” Days said. “I’ll get iced up [and] get some treatment. I’ll be right back.”
Watford had a breakout game for LSU, scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds. Darius Days also added 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
“I’ve just been working,” Watford said. “Coach Wade told me to let my hair down and play a little bit. I just have to keep working on my threes and free throws.”
Watford also recognizes LSU’s glaring turnover problem and believes it is due to uncharacteristic mistakes.
“Some of us get sped up and unfortunate stuff happens,” Watford said. “We have a lot of people that can handle the ball, and we just have to clean it up. That’s one of the things we’re focusing on right now.”
LSU improves to 2-1 on the season. They will host UMBC on Tuesday as they prepare for tough tests against No. 17 Utah State and Rhode Island in the Jamaica Classic next weekend.