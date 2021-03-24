Due to COVID-related problems, the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) pushed back their updates regarding individual rankings in college tennis while only updating team rankings. However, this week’s rankings finally featured new individual rankings, and a lot has changed.
On the LSU women’s side, the team continued their climb, moving up to No. 12 for the first time since 2019 despite playing no matches between the current and previous rankings.
In singles, Taylor Bridges remained at her previous spot of No. 39 after going 4-4 in a span that featured eight straight ranked matches. Safiya Carrington had a substantial drop in her ranking, going from No. 83 to No. 108 due to struggles in singles this season.
Lastly, after winning 13 of 17 matches since the fall and defeating four currently ranked opponents, Paris Corley shot deeply into the polls, currently sitting at No. 58 after previously being unranked.
LSU’s ranked doubles duo, Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler, struggled to get anything going this season, and therefore, dropped from No. 14 to No. 77. And despite stellar performances throughout the season, Bridges and Corley did not crack the polls.
On the men’s side, the Tigers broke the top-40 despite losing eight of their last 11 matches. This is likely due to their strength of schedule, as the SEC features seven teams in the top-15. Their non-conference schedule also includes teams ranked in the top-30.
Ronald Hohmann continues to headline the men’s team, rising from No. 99 to No. 61 in the polls behind what is likely one of the toughest singles schedule a redshirt freshman has had this season. He has multiple ranked wins and held his own against the current No. 2 player in the country.