Overcoming obstacles is an important part of life. The way someone handles obstacles determines how they will handle themselves in the long run, and each one they overcome, big or small, builds discipline and character.
Rafael Wagner is currently playing his final season as an LSU Tiger. Whether it was harsh practices or strong opponents, Wagner has had his own obstacles to deal with over the past few seasons. But none of those were as big as the one he would have to endure in the fall.
Two weeks into fall practices, Wagner suffered a stress fracture is his 5th metatarsal, the outside bone of the foot. This type of fracture is difficult for the body to heal by itself and almost always requires surgery.
“I basically spent five months not being able to step with my foot or run correctly,” said Wagner about the injury. “It was very hard to get back to it, just cardio-wise, running and using my foot again.”
Despite being sidelined, Wagner still played a vital role for the team. He was a leader and provided his teammates with motivation whenever they needed it.
“When I was hurt, I would come to practice just to watch them and give them support because I think it’s important,” said Wagner. “Even if I’m not playing and am just here, it helps them to see my face.”
Coming back from an injury like this requires a large amount of patience and perseverance, especially when you’re a senior. Wagner stated he “had the mentality that it was his last season playing for LSU” and that it was hard getting used to not being able to do anything. He was forced to watch his team perform without him while also enduring painful surgeries and rehabilitation.
After what was likely the longest five-month period of Rafael Wagner’s life, he returned to competitive play.
Coach Chris Brandi is proud of the way Wagner handled his injury, acknowledging his “great attitude” and “the way he’s had things in perspective.”
“A lot of times when you’re coming back from an injury, you hold yourself in the same standard of where you were prior to the injury,” said Brandi. “As coaches, we tell them to take it one day at a time, and usually they don’t listen. But he has, and he’s done fantastic. We’re really impressed with the way he’s come back.”
Wagner hasn’t missed a beat since his return, returning to form almost immediately and improving with every match he plays. He has “more motivation than ever to practice harder and get better every day” and that hard work is showing.