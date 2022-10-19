The LSU Tigers men’s and women’s tennis teams dominated the ITA Southern Regionals this past weekend as redshirt freshman Anastasiya Komar won both singles and doubles for the women’s team.
Komar completed her double win with the doubles title Monday afternoon playing with teammate Nikita Vishwase against LSU teammates Mia Rabinowitz and Maggie Cubitt. The duo of Vishwase and Komar are freshman, defeating their upperclassmen teammates to earn a trip to the ITA National Championships.
The final match was a win in straight sets for Komar and Vishwase, but they were two hard fought sets as both ended 7-5. Head Coach Taylor Fogleman couldn’t have been happier with the dominance the Tigers showed in the tournament.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our doubles play throughout the tournament, we played at a higher level in doubles all tournament," Fogleman said.
Komar went on to play in the singles finals the next day, coming from behind to defeat Lillian Gabrielsen of Ole Miss. Komar went back and forth with Gabrielsen in the first set eventually winning 7-5, and then finished the match in dominating fashion as she closed the second set 6-1.
Komar showed great potential as a freshman winning both singles and doubles, and she’ll look to continue her success in the ITA National Championships in November. Coach Fogleman praised her performance in an interview after the tournament.
“She’s played at a high level all fall and it’s shown with her strong wins. She faced some tough opponents throughout the tournament but never backed down. To be the regional champion in singles and doubles is an incredible feat.”
Fogleman has already turned around the women’s team from last year, and the entire roster looks promising as the season edges closer.
The men’s team also found success this past week at the Southern Regionals as Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson were crowned doubles champions. Their fight came down to the wire as they won their final match 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 against John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk of Ole Miss.
Latinovic and Watson will look to further their fortune as they travel to the ITA National Championships in November with Komar and Vishwase.