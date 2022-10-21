The Tigers picked up another clean sheet in yet another impressive defensive performance against No. 9 Arkansas Thursday night in Fayetteville.
Senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift recorded eight saves in a brilliant performance in front of the goal. Freshman Raelynn Prince recorded the only shot on goal for LSU in the 46th minute.
“I am thrilled to get a point on the road at a place like Arkansas,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson. “Coming here and playing against a team that is incredibly direct and just really difficult to play against; I am proud of the defensive efforts for another clean sheet on the road. Mollee Swift had an unbelievable game in goal for us and the back four stood really strong against a lot of aerial threats from Arkansas.”
The first half saw a slow yet steady battle between the Tigers and the Hogs. The Tigers had the first opportunity to score, but Mollie Baker pushed her shot left of the goal. Arkansas forward Jessica De Filippo took the first shot on goal of the match 25 minutes into the game that was saved by a poised Swift. This was her first save of the night. Swift made two more saves in the 33rd and 45th minutes to keep the game scoreless going into the half.
The second half saw teams both aching for a goal as there was more aggression on offense. LSU midfielder Raelyn Prince took the first shot on goal for the Tigers in the 78th minute, but it was saved by Arkansas goalkeeper Grace Barbara for her only save of the night. Baker saw last minute opportunities for the Tigers to break the scoreless tie in the 83rd and 85th minutes, but her attempts were ineffective.
Arkansas took 12 shots in the second half, but neither team could find the back of the net. The Tigers shut out the Razorbacks for only the second time this season.
Swift impressively made five saves in the second half, including one in the 80th minute of matchup.
The possession battle was won by Arkansas as they out possessed LSU 54%-46%. The Razorbacks massively outshot the Tigers 21-5.
The Tigers will return home to face Auburn on Sunday, October 23 at 1 p.m. CT at LSU's Soccer Stadium.