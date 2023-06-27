LSU baseball will celebrate its 2023 National Championship win at Alex Box Stadium at 7:30 p.m on Wednesday.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is expected to last about an hour. Admission is free for fans. Premium areas, such as the Alex Box Suites, Terraces and Champions Club will be reserved and ticketed.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots. Fans can enter through gates 0-3.

Fans will also be able to purchase LSU’s National Championship merch at Alex Box.

The celebration will feature the presentation of the national championship trophy and speeches from head coach Jay Johnson and different LSU baseball players. It will end with a fireworks display.

The celebration will be streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube and on the SEC Network+. A recording will be replayed on LSU GOLD after the festivities end.