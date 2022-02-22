On Friday, the LSU track and field program finished the 2022 indoor regular season strong with 10 event titles as they hosted the LSU Twilight meet at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Morgan Smalls stood out for the Tigers and picked up two event titles. She won the long jump event with a leap of 20’ 6.25” (6.25 meters). Smalls also competed in the high jump where she cleared a bar of 5’ 8.50” (1.74 meters). That mark won her first place in the high jump as well. Serena Bolden placed second in the long jump behind Smalls with a personal best mark of 20’ 3.50” (6.18 meters).
The distance squad was grateful for the home track advantage and won four separate events on the day with Adele Broussard in the mile (5:08.80), Garrett Hamilton in the 800 meters (1:59.76/PR), Callie Hardy in the 3,000 meters (9:59.84/PR), and Will Dart in the 3,000 meters (8:29.72/PR). The LSU women claimed the top five spots in the mile with Adele Broussard in first, Carly Nicholson placing second (5:13.23/PR), Molly McHale in third (5:14.66/PR), Hailey Day in fourth (5:18.98/PR), and Breanna Bernard in fifth (5:42.78/PR).
In the 3,000 meters, the LSU men took the top six spots in their race. Will Dart took first, Jackson Martingayle placed second (8:30.03), Cade Martin placed third (8:38.35), Adam Wise finished fourth (8:38.97/PR), Evan Pardo finished fifth (8:42.43/PR), and Jack Wallace finished sixth (8:45.29/PR). For the women in the 3,000 meters, the additional top four finishers were Sophie Martin in second (10:04.93/PR), DoriaMartingayle in third (10:14.46/PR), and Gwyneth Hughes in fourth (10:36.11/PR).
Leah Phillips won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.18. Tionna Beard-Brown claimed victory in the women’s 60-meter dash with a season best of 7.32. Teammate Symone Mason placed second in the 60-meter with a time of 7.33, just behind Beard-Brown. On the men’s side, Dorian Camel took second in the men’s 60-meter with an impressive time of 6.74.
In the jumping events. Lisa Gunnarsson (14’/4.31 meters) and Johanna Duplantis (11’ 6.25”/3.51 meters) finished in first and second place in the pole vault. Kyndal McKnight won her third event title of the season with a triple jump of 42’ 4.75” (12.92 meters).
All finishing on the podium: Jon Nerdal in the weight throw (season best of 68’ 0.25”/20.73 meters), Amber Hart in the shot put (51’ 5.50”/15.68 meters), Brock Meyer in the pole vault (15’ 3.50”/4.66 meters), Ji’eem Bullock in the long jump (24’ 10.50”/7.58 meters/PR), and Ronnie Rounds in the high jump (6’ 5”/1.96 meters) ended the Tigers’ indoor season on a high note.
The final edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association Ratings Index poll before postseason action begins was released on Monday. The LSU women are ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the LSU men come in at No. 21. LSU currently has 12 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season.
LSU track and field will be back in action and begin indoor postseason when they travel to Bryant-College Station, Texas for the SEC Indoor Championships on February 25-26 at Gilliam Indoor Stadium.