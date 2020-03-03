LSU Track and Field’s men and women are each ranked No. 1 in the nation by the NCAA Division I Ratings Index.
The men, after spending six straight weeks in the second spot, jumped to No. 1 for the first time this season and the second time in program history during the indoor season, joining the women, who have now been ranked first for three consecutive weeks. Each squad finished second at the SEC Championships.
The women claim 10 athletes and one relay team who are ranked top-10 in the nation in their events, while the men have a relay team and seven individuals in the country’s top-10.
Tonea Marshall and Terrance Laird lead the NCAA in their events. Marshall posted a season-best, altitude-converted time of 7.88 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles, and Laird clocked 20.43 seconds in the 200 meter dash, a personal best.
On Tuesday, Marshall was named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the second time this season.
JuVaughn Harrison’s 8.11 meter long jump and 2.28 meter high jump rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the nation, respectively. Harrison is the only LSU athlete to post top-five scores in two separate events.
Rayvon Grey’s 8.09 meter long jump ranks third in the NCAA. Grey was the 2019 NCAA Indoor National Champion in the long jump.
Both teams will head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 13 to compete in the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships.