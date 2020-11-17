LSU track and field signs the nation's top-ranked female recruit in Suffolk, Va. native Michaela Rose.
“We can’t wait to welcome Michaela Rose to our program,” head coach Dennis Shaver said. “Michaela is the premier recruit in the country for this class. She’s a well-rounded student-athlete that will make our program better on and off the track.”
In her high school career, Rose has already racked up an abundance of titles.
Notable accolades include titles in the 400 meter hurdles and 800 meter run in the 2020 AAU National Olympic Junior Games and 400 meter dash and the 800 meter event at the 2019 New Balance Nationals Outdoor.