The LSU track and field team claimed seven event titles on Saturday at the Battle On The Bayou that was hosted at Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Amber Anning’s win in the 400 meters highlighted the day with a nation-leading time of 52.08 in the 400 meter dash in her outdoor opener in the event. Davis Bove was LSU’s first winner of the day with a victory in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Bove clocked a time of 9:14.23 in his first ever steeple race to win the title.
Bove led a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s steeplechase as Jackson Martingayle (9:20.31/PR) and Garrett Hamilton (9:30.52) completed the podium sweep for the men’s distance crew.
It was a sweep of wins for LSU’s 4x100 meter relays as well. The women’s crew of Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Favour Ofili teamed up to claim a winning readout of 42.90. This time is a season best and ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. The men’s quartet of Eric Edwards Jr, Da'Marcus Fleming, Ashton Hicks, and Dorian Camel circled the track in a time of 39.57 to cruise to victory.
Camel and Fleming took the top two spots in the 100 meter dash as well. Camel ran a windy 10.14 (+2.5 m/s) for the dub, while Fleming followed with a 10.18 (+2.5 m/s) for silver. Camel’s time ranks No. 5 in the NCAA this year and Fleming’s readout is No. 10 nationally.
Lorena Rangel and Katy-Ann McDonald put on an absolute show in the 1,500 meter run with two of the three fastest times in LSU history in the event. Rangel edged out McDonald at the finish line with a time of 4:17.49, while McDonald finished with a readout of 4:17.66. Both times rank inside the top 10 of the NCAA in the seventh and eighth spots and are personal bests. Alicia Stamey finished third with a personal best time of 4:24.99 to help LSU take the top three spots.
Distance runner Gwyneth Hughes was LSU’s final champion of the day with a win in the 3,000 meter run. She ran a personal best time of 10:16.19 for the second win of her collegiate career.
If it wasn’t for some talented LSU alumni competing in the meet, LSU would have had three more event titles. Alia Armstrong (200 meters), Favour Ofili (100 meters), and Da’Marcus Fleming (100 meters) all took second place in their respective events as the top collegiate finishers behind professionals. Ofili ran a personal best time of 11.11 seconds in the 100 meter dash to finish second behind Aleia Hobbs (11.06). Ofili’s time is the fourth fastest in the NCAA this year.
Fleming improved the previous meet record in the event with a personal best time of 20.63 in the 200 meters and won silver. The meet record was previously held by Horatio Williams (20.67/2011). Vernon Norwood won the event in a time of 20.44 seconds. Fleming’s readout of 20.63 puts him No. 8 on the national list this season. Armstrong (22.98) also took second in the 200 meters finishing behind Mikiah Brisco, who won with a time of 22.73. It was a huge personal best for Armstrong who dipped below the 23 second barrier for the first time in her life and it ranks No. 4 this year in the NCAA.
Eric Coston ran a time of 3:47.22 in the 1,500 meters to place second, while Hannah Carroll (2:08.18/PR) and Thomas Daigle (1:51.78/PR) finished third in the 800 meter run.
Garriel White completed a 1-2 finish for the Tigers in the 400 meter dash behind Anning. White ran a career best time of 52.70 to garner silver and rank No. 5 in the NCAA this season. Tionna Beard-Brown had a productive day with personal bests in both the 100 meters (11.36) and 200 meters (23.25). Those marks earned her bronze finishes in both races.
Ronnie Round took second in the high jump with a clearance of 6’ 6.25” (1.99 meters). In the long jump, Morgan Smalls took silver with a wind-aided mark of 20’ 4.25” (6.20mw), and Serena Bolden placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 42’ 1.25” (12.83 meters).
LSU stays at home again next week as they host the Joe May Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on April 9.
April will feature five track meets for the Tigers in the last month of the outdoor regular season before postseason action begins in mid-May with the SEC Championships in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU home meets will be on the weekends of April 2, April 9 (Joe May Invitational), April 23 (LSU Alumni Gold), and April 30 (LSU Invitational). The lone road trip is April 15-16 as the Tigers will split to two meets, Mt. SAC Relays (Walnut, Calif.) and Tom Jones Memorial (Gainesville, Fla.).