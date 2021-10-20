LSU sophomore shooting guard Adam Miller suffered a serious leg injury, he confirmed Wednesday on an Instagram Live.
There is no official diagnosis of the injury yet, but it is believed that it will end Miller's season, just weeks before LSU will open the season at home against University of Louisiana-Monroe.
I was raised to get through every situation possible 🖤 I’m a soldier the game can’t be played with out me for too long I’ll be back😼👍🏽 44🧱 pic.twitter.com/3wwC31WVao— AceWolf (@AceWolf44) October 20, 2021
Miller is a sophomore who transferred to LSU last offseason from Illinois. Miller averaged 8.3 points per game during his freshman year, and was expected to start right away at LSU.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.