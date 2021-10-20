Walking into the dominating program that is LSU Track & Field must be a daunting task.
For Oklahoma State transfer Ashton Hicks, though, walking into Bernie Moore Track Stadium was like finally arriving home. Originally a Texas native, Hicks was drawn to an immense support, accompanied by a love and school spirit that LSU fans contain. Mix this spirit with the deep-rooted Louisiana culture found in the heart of Baton Rouge, and he was sold.
“The culture and family atmosphere is what I like the most down here for sure,” Hicks said. “I was able to attend the first game back in Death Valley against McNeese State, and the fans were just unmatched. Even when announcing my transfer on social media, the fans were and have been so supportive.”
At what appeared to be the peak of his track career at Oklahoma State, Hicks dominated the Big 12. Dubbed “most impressive sprinter in the country,” Hicks held the record for fastest time in the conference for both the 400-meter and 600-yard events at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championship. Here, his mark of 46.02 was second in Oklahoma State’s school record only to his 45.60 mark from the 2019 Big 12 Indoor Championship. His three years at Oklahoma State included competing at the NCAA Championships three separate times: twice outdoors and once indoors. Hicks also went on to earn Second Team All-America honors at the 2019 Indoor Big 12 Championships, as well as two-time outdoor NCAA All-America Honorable Mention athlete.
After three years in Sooner State, though, the now red-shirted junior craved change. Hicks desired an environment that would better nurture his hunger to excel.
“Something just wasn’t clicking there,” Hicks said. “I just felt like I needed a different environment. I saw LSU as the perfect opportunity and felt they were headed in the right direction. I had a talk with Coach Bennie, and the rest is history.”
LSU Track & Field Assistant Coach Bennie Brazell believed from the very beginning that Hicks would be a perfect fit into LSU’s program. He trusted that the grueling and competitive nature that sets LSU Track & Field apart from other programs would effectively cultivate the skills that Hicks brings to the table. Brazell did explain to Hicks, though, that the transition was not going to be easy.
“We have dogs on our men’s side,” Brazell said. “You come over here and and really start training with them and then you really see what we are all about. We showed Ashton from the very beginning what the expectations and standards are, and so far he’s done great.”
The most enjoyable aspect of his time working at LSU thus far, in fact, has been his training. Hicks appreciates that he is pushed to continuously strive past his boundaries. He revealed that the most exciting part of preseason to him is being encouraged to dive deeper into his craft, in preparation for the season. He constantly reminds himself that the end result is what will make these countless hours of training worth it.
“Most guys don’t want to go the extra mile,” Brazell said, “but he really stays on top of things and he’s working his ass off. He does the little things, which I love. You can’t coach an athlete on how to do the little things.”
This type of fire is exactly what Brazell, and the rest of the Track & Field staff is looking for in their athletes.
“We’re defending champs, so I want these guys to come here ready to work,” Brazell said. “That’s the mindset we gotta have. Let’s step up, let’s compete, and let’s go be great.”
Hicks has also found great comfort in the camaraderie of his teammates. The chemistry of the team is extremely apparent, even when putting in the work that fans do not get to witness. The overflowing support for one another has been pushing Hicks to grow more into the competitive nature that is required to compete within the SEC.
The jump from the Big 12 to the SEC would be stressful for anyone, especially as a Big 12 athlete with such a successful career. Although Hicks feels this pressure, he explained that this aspect is where mental toughness comes most into play. He strongly believes that staying grounded in who he is as a person, as well as an athlete, is how he will come out on top.
“If I truly understand and remind myself of how I have gotten here in the first place, I believe that this pressure will dim down,” Hicks said. “Continuously checking in on my mental health and making sure it stays solid will help me the rest of the way.”
Brazell also stated that although the season has not started yet, he undoubtedly believes that Hicks is “built” to handle this change. He explained that he will not be surprised at all when Hicks does well in the upcoming season, as he will have seen the athlete’s success in the fall. All in all, Brazell looks forward to watching Hicks’ hard work come full circle.
In a few months, fans can most definitely expect to see a lot out of the Oklahoma State transfer who now reps purple and gold. Hicks is eager to represent everything it means personally to be an LSU Tiger.
“As an athlete, you are always representing more than yourself. You represent your family, your hometown, and everyone that is backing you. This opportunity, though, is definitely a privilege,” Hicks said. “I think about how far I have come and I am proud of where I am now. Not everyone gets to rep the purple and gold on a daily basis, so it’s an honor. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be a Tiger.”