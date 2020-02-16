The LSU and ULL softball teams are connected in history by a mutual coach in Yvette Girouard, but the two do not connect on the field very often.
Almost every matchup between the Tigers and Cajuns this century has been in the postseason before a home-and-home series as part of the LSU Invitational this weekend.
It was the first time the two have met in the regular season in 19 years.
"That was awesome," said LSU softball coach Beth Torina on Sunday before reporters even had a chance to get a question out.
"It almost feels like the world is right, you know," Torina said. "The two schools playing, the crowds, the atmosphere. It's a big deal for the state and it's a big deal for softball. It was a really cool experience for both teams."
ULL softball coach Gerry Glasco said Saturday that this weekend's series against LSU was one of the things he was most proud of in his coaching career.
Torina is inclined to agree.
Glasco told The Daily Advertiser that he was thankful for Torina agreeing to play one of the weekend's game at Lamson Park and the series was good for the sport in Louisiana.
The Tigers and Cajuns split the two games, with the home team winning each one.
The Tigers dropped Saturday matchup in Lafayette 2-1, but came back Sunday in a bask-and-forth affair that ended with LSU back on top in Tiger Park.
"That was fun," said LSU catcher Morgan Cummins. "It sucked that we lost yesterday, but it was a really cool experience. I think it really lit a fire in us to come back today. There was not quit in us yesterday, but there was definitely no quit in us today and there was no way we were losing that game."
Both Torina and pitcher Ali Kilponen said they didn't see Sunday as a revenge game, but it felt good to be back home regardless.
Kilponen said it was more of a pride things, not wanting to lose on your home field.
"They were awesome, our fans are amazing," Torina said. "They were in every pitch with us and our team did a great job of keeping them in it. It's nice to have the fan support. We wouldn't rather be anywhere but Tiger Park in the whole country.
"We always like to play at home. I think it's great to be in Tiger Park. We just understand it. I think it always plays in our favor to be in Tiger Park."