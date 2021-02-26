The back nine at Uclub spans over 3800 yards. It is complete with plenty of water hazards that add to the courses competitive edge.
Over the course of round one of the LSU invitational, the numerous spectators who showed up to support their teams witnessed a plethora of balls plunge into the murky swamp water.
Rule 17 enumerated by the USGA expresses, "Rule for penalty areas, which are bodies of water or other areas defined by the Committee where a ball is often lost or unable to be played. For one penalty stroke, you may use specific relief options to play a ball from outside the penalty area – this would turn a par into a bogey."
The tenth hole is clear of water hazards and is rather inviting, in fact. It is a simple dogleg left with a large pot-bunker on the left side of the fairway. Playing over 480 yards the par four proved to be par-able. There were 57 pars recorded from the field of 90 that played on Friday.
Starting with hole 11, every following hole has a form of a water hazard.
The eleventh hole stretches over 560 yards, with water along the entire right side that lengths to the elevated green. Over 15% of field birdied this hole on Friday, and two players eagled.
The following hole, 12, is the eighth easiest hole on the course. It is just over 400 yards, par-4 that has water on both the left and the right. The green space on this hole is deceptively difficult. The green has no borders – natural falloffs to the left and to the right, making it near impossible for the ball to stay on the surface.
Thirteen is a short par-3 that is outlined with water on the left. The green on this hole is massive, perhaps one of the largest surfaces on the entire property. The hole is just over 200 yards long.
The next hole, 15, is a massive dogleg left. It is upside down ‘L’ shape allows plenty of space for another large body of water encompassing the entire hole. Most players have elected to lay-up club-down and take a short iron into the fairway.
Fifteen is the most aggressive signal I have seen from a golf course to entice players into hitting a shot that they will quickly regret. It is a par-4 around 440 yards with hills throughout the fairway and water on the right. From the tee box, the pin appears to be in striking distance with the driver, but if there is leakage or any flaw in the swing, the ball will certainly find its way into an eternal bath.
Sixteen is handicapped as the easiest hole on the course. However, on Friday it only allowed for three birdies. The lowest among all the holes played Friday, it is a long par-3 ranging over 250 yards from the tee-box to the pin, with the slope of the hole funneling into the water that aligns on the right.
Seventeen is a bear. It is over 550 yards, par-5, that has a punishing false-front green. Most of the players on Friday were not anticipating the downgrade of the slope of this green. It encompasses three different ledges that will quickly turn a birdie put into a shaky bogey put.
The closing hole of the course that has a view of the clubhouse, is a manageable par-4. It is just under 500 yards. There is a gigantic lake on the left that begins at the start of the fairway and continues well past the green. This green is also multi-tiered and has about seven inches of wood separating the green from the brownish blue water behind it.
University Club is sure to be the toughest course this field will play this season. Friday proved its durability and call for perfection. The Club located at 15333 Memorial Tower drive is part of a subdivision outlet that is renowned for including characteristics of LSU in its street names: Alma Mater Court., Tradition Avenue., Honors Court., Bayou Bengal Court., Tiger Crossing Drive. and, of course, Reveille Avenue.