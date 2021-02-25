Welcome to my notebook for this weekend’s men’s golf home tournament. As of now, spectators will be permitted entrance, but must following COVID-19 regulations especially diligently wearing a mask.
Let’s breakdown the daunting University Club Golf course. The par-72 championship-caliber course designed by David Toms and Jim Lipe ranges over 7,000 yards. It was designed not for the faint of heart and has jaws that will bite. The course is unique because it incorporates local topography that holds true to Louisiana Wetlands that surround this challenging design.
The course opens with a manageable 456 yd par-4. There is a sewage outlet that trickles down the right side of the fairway, but should not be a concern as the fairway is widened as it is a dog-leg right. The green rests upon roughly 20 feet of elevation and is protected by right and left greenside traps.
The second hole is also a manageable par-4, that should see plenty of low scores throughout the tournament. This hole follows a slight dog-leg right that has a classic risk-reward scenario off the tee. There are fairway bunkers on both the right and left side that may persuade players to reach for a shorter club than a driver.
The third hole, the hardest hole on University Club grounds, is a long 673 yard par-5. There lies a massive body of water that engulfs the entire left side of the fairway.
If a player elects to fly the water to have a better angle into the green, the tee shot must be backed with immense amounts of force because it is over 280 yards to carry the closest point of the water. Then, because the tee shot was not hard enough, the approach shots will have to be dialed in as players will navigate the flight of the ball up a 35-foot elevated green.
If a player manages not to lose all their balls on the third hole, the fourth hole offers a merciful olive branch, with a catch. It is a short 375-yard par-4 that is islanded with water along the entire left side. The wide fairways narrows closer to the elevated green that requires a rocket scientist’s knowledge to read its breaks and angulations.
The following hole is one of the most picture-esque holes on the property: a 189-yard par three over a narrow body of water. It is not too demanding, but the green is massive that could render plenty of three puts.
The sixth hole is another hole that will provide plenty of low scores. The 573-yard par five, will be reachable in two this weekend. The fairways were very firm and will allow a lot of rollout for bombs off the tee.
The seventh hole is the 15th-hardest hole on the property. The 471 yard par four should also present several birdie opportunities. The narrow fairway is guarded with bunker trouble and native pines on the right side and a steep slope on the left.
The eighth hole at the University Club is the second-easiest hole the players will tear up. It is a longer par three, 222 yards that funnels into a large green with a massive upper ridge that can provide some challenges depending on the pin location.
The players will wrap up the front nine with a very get-able par four. Nine is 486 yards from the back tees that slightly dog legs left. I expect a majority of the field to take an aggressive line off the tee and take a line up the left hand side. They will have to carry native pines and bunkers, but if successful, they are left with an ideal angle into the green.
I suspect that the front nine will yield lower scores than the back nine, as it is more open and has fewer obstacles to overcome. The back nine is a tad shorter than the front but accuracy will be crucial this weekend regardless of the hole.
Back nine analysis will be provided following play on Friday. Follow along on twitter @joekehrli9 and @lsumensgolf. Live scoring can be found here.