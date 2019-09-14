LSU unveiled a statue of legendary coach and athletic director Skip Bertman on Friday in the Legacy Plaza outside of Alex Box Stadium.
Bertman led the Tigers to five national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000) and is commonly pinned as the greatest collegiate baseball coach of all-time. Bertman is one of three coaches to win five national championships, posting an overall career record of 870-330-3, the highest winning percentage in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Additionally, Bertman holds 11 College World Series appearances, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and served as LSU’s athletic director from 2001-2008.
“This statue and Legacy Plaza are the manifestation of the contributions of so many people,” Bertman said. “I’m extremely humbled by this honor. It belongs to all of the coaches, players and fans who helped me during my time as LSU's baseball coach."
“This day is far overdue,” said coach Paul Mainieri on Bertman’s statue.
Current LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, Mainieri and a large crowd gathered outside The Box on Friday night to present the statue, which fittingly shows Bertman leaning up against a dugout railing. Warren Morris, well-known for his two-out, 9th inning walk-off homer to win the 1996 College World Series was also in attendance to support his former head coach.
The statue, along with the new Legacy Plaza, was funded through TAF donations.
Bertman joins Shaquille O’Neal, Bob Pettit, Pete Maravich and Billy Cannon as the only former athletes or coaches with on-campus statues.