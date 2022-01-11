The LSU Swim and Dive meet against Florida State University scheduled to take place in LSU’s Natatorium this Saturday has been canceled. A COVID-19 outbreak among FSU Swim and Dive program was the deciding factor for the cancellation.
Replacing the competition will be an exhibition meet among the LSU swimming and diving teams. This meet will be held at the predetermined time of the FSU meet; 10:00 a.m. C.T. this Saturday, Jan. 15.
Because of current COVID protocols, the intrasquad meet will only permit family members of athletes to attend. Masks will be required to enter the LSU Natatorium.
Head swimming coach Rick Bishop says that he is disappointed that Florida State will be unable to make their way to Baton Rouge, as the meet would have provided some healthy competition for his athletes.
“They are great competitors, and we always look forward to competing against them,” he said. “We wish them the best and hope their athletes get healthy soon.”
Bishop discussed how difficult the COVID virus has been on student-athletes, as they try to remain healthy to compete.
“The COVID virus is so contagious, and it has created a very difficult time for all student-athletes as they try to be vigilant, train hard and stay healthy to compete and go through college life.”
This exhibition meet will be another opportunity for LSU’s athletes to continue in preparation for their last regular season meet against Texas A&M.
“We are looking forward to the upcoming Texas A&M meet and SEC Championships,” Bishop said.