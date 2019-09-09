LSU will travel to Nashville in two weeks to face off against Vanderbilt. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CST on ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network the conference announced Monday afternoon.
The network will be announced after the Sept. 14 games.
📺times and networks announced for games on September 21: https://t.co/OnlvGUDTcA pic.twitter.com/BFwXQMsyA9— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 9, 2019
This will be LSU's first daytime kickoff of the season and the first time the Tigers have played Vanderbilt since a 27-3 win in 2010.
The Tigers (2-0) are looking to extend an unbeaten season as they travel to face Vanderbilt.