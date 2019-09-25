In the Southeastern Conference opener, and in front of 1,600 Tiger fans, LSU volleyball swept Arkansas in three sets to get its first conference win of the season on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers swept the Razorbacks in three-straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20.
Junior right side Taylor Bannister and senior outside hitter Milan Stokes continued to showcase their talents by leading the Tigers in kills. Bannister finished with 15, while Stokes recorded a season-high 13.
Freshman Karli Rose recorded 37 assists on the night while junior Raigen Cianciulli tallied a match-high 12 digs.
Coach Fran Flory was excited to see the Tigers being aggressive and tough after the lose to Tulane last Saturday.
“I thought we did a great job," Flory said. "The goal tonight was to kill balls and to control the first contact. We can be such a physically imposing team above the net. We’re big, we’re physical. We wanted to turn it into that type of match, and I think we did that.
"I’m proud of our effort, proud of our intensity, proud in the fact that we never had a dip in our intensity or execution. We played well throughout the whole match and that’s new for us.”
The Tigers are now 7-4 on the year and 1-0 in the SEC, while the Razorbacks move to 6-7 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC.
The Tigers continue in SEC play when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. in Starkville. The match will stream on SECN+.