The LSU volleyball team returned to the Pete Maravich Assembly center on Wednesday night for their home opener against Mississippi State. After a series sweep by No. 8 Texas A&M, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs in four sets to win their first match of the season.
LSU got out to a commanding 15-5 lead in the first set. Mississippi State went on a 10-6 run to cut the lead to six, but the Tigers closed out the set 25-17.
LSU trailed 6-4 early in the second set but managed to keep things close. A 12-5 run gave them a six-point lead before Mississippi State stormed back to even the match at 1-1.
The Tigers responded with a dominant 25-11 third set victory. LSU took the fourth and final set 25-23 to win the match 3-1.
Senior Taylor Bannister led the way for the Tigers with 18 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and one assist. She has now recorded a double-double in each of LSU’s three matches this season.
The Tigers boasted the nation’s No. 22 ranked recruiting class entering 2020 that featured Paige Flickinger, an outside hitter from Roanoke, TX; Dylan Maberry, an outside hitter from Magnolia, TX; Maddie Telford, a middle blocker from Atlanta, GA; and Alia Williams, a middle blocker from Humble, TX.
Flickinger and Williams have already made impacts on both sides of the ball. Flickinger recorded six kills, eight digs and four blocks against the Bulldogs while Williams contributed four kills and five blocks.
“I think it was really good how Alia as a freshman stepped up,” Bannister said. “Especially not starting and not being as warm as everybody else and making such a huge impact.”
Williams has slowly been implemented into the lineup this season and it paid off in a big way against Mississippi State.
“We don’t win the match without Alia coming off the bench today,” coach Fran Flory said. “She’s been doing that in practice - slowly coming along, adjusting to the pace and the level of play and the height above the net. What a great coming home party.”
Williams will look to carry her momentum into Thursday when LSU hosts the Bulldogs for the second match of their series at 6:00 p.m. CT in the PMAC.