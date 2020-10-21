Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.