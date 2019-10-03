LSU returned to the PMAC for their third game in Southeastern Conference play. After starting 2-0 in SEC play by sweeping Arkansas and Mississippi State, LSU fell to Missouri in four sets.

LSU drops to 8-5 on the season and 2-1 in SEC play. Missouri’s fast style of play proved to be too much to handle.

LSU fell behind early in the first set 14-4. Missouri did not let up, as they went on an 11-6 run to close out the set.

LSU rallied back in the second set, going up 17-14. They closed out the set 25-19 to even the match 1-1.

LSU kept things close early in the third set as they trailed 12-10. It was tied 23-23 late, but LSU fell just short 25-23 in a thrilling third set.

Missouri started to pull away in the fourth set as they led 17-11. LSU had a late surge to make it 23-18 but ultimately fell 25-19.

Although they got off to a rough start, LSU rallied in sets two and three with back and forth scoring. LSU had all the momentum down the stretch in the third set but fell just short of going up 2-1 in the match.

“I was proud of them for bouncing back,” coach Flory said. “That is the signature of what Fran Flory volleyball is at LSU - we fight and we never give in. To see that confidence and that drive start to manifest itself is a huge positive for us as a staff.”

Despite the loss, junior Taylor Bannister had a career match. She set a new season high for kills with 19 while also adding 3 blocks and 7 digs.

“Taylor is such a great player,” Flory said. “She was matched up against one of the best players in the country. That was the matchup they wanted and it was the matchup we wanted. Everybody else determined the outcome and the rest of their lineup played better than the rest of our lineup."

Flory also highlighted their performance on both sides of the net and what the team can improve on heading into their match against Ole Miss this weekend.

“I’m super proud of our offensive efficiency," Flory said. "Our defense holding them to two eighty-seven, we needed to be a little bit better. Just a little bit better and it would’ve been a different match. We have to serve, block, and defend better to be successful Sunday against Ole Miss for sure.”