The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning that LSU volleyball’s Nov. 14 and 15 matches against Alabama have been postponed due to COVID-19.
The news came a day after the SEC announced that the LSU-Alabama football game scheduled for Saturday was also postponed after positive COVID-19 cases left the Tigers without the minimum number of scholarship players available to play.
LSU had last weekend’s volleyball matchups against Ole Miss rescheduled to November 24 and 25 after the Rebels reported a positive test in their program.
The Tigers will now play their matches against the Crimson Tide a day later on Sunday, November 15 and Monday, November 16.