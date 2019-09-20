The LSU volleyball team was recognized as BASF’s Team of the Month for the month of August. The Tigers had a good start to the season after going 2-1 in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup in Houston.

LSU was able to sweep UT Arlington in their first match, but fell to Arizona State in a hard-fought, five-set match. The Tigers were able to bounce back against Houston to close out the weekend, beating the Cougars in 4 sets.

Junior Taylor Bannister was able to lead the way once again for the Tigers. She tallied 12 kills against UT Arlington, 18 kills against Arizona State, and 13 kills against Houston. The team also got a boost from its underclassmen, as players like Whitney Foreman, Karli Rose, and Samara Hill all stepped up in big ways.

“The greatest thing about our team is that you’ll walk into the gym and Taylor is not the most outstanding player on some days, which is a tribute to the recruiting class we have,” said coach Flory. “We have some physicality that can match her at the net. We didn’t necessarily have that the last two years, so she’s not as physically imposing.”

Fellow junior Raigen Cianciulli also continues to shine. She racked up 15 digs against Arizona State and 14 digs against Houston.

“She’s matured as a passer, which I’m thankful for,” Flory said. “She’s really diligent in trying to improve that area of her game. She’s become more disciplined and more mature this year. There’s a little more ownership and leadership.”

The Tigers have boasted a 5-3 record on the season so far with victories over Iowa State, Fresno State, and South Dakota State. Their only losses besides ASU came to a top-ranked Penn State team and a match against Northern Arizona that was decided by six or fewer points in each set.

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this weekend for its home opener against Southern Miss and Tulane.