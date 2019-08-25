Last season, LSU’s volleyball team finished near the middle of the pack in Southeastern Conference play. This year, however, they have managed to secure the top-ranked recruiting class in the conference and No. 13, overall in the nation.
This year’s recruiting class is comprised of Anita Anwusi, a middle blocker from Houston, Texas; Jill Bohnet, a libero from The Woodlands, Texas;
Samarah Hill, an outside hitter from Oviedo, Florida; Meredyth Howard, a right side/middle hitter from Lafayette, Louisiana; Allee Morris, a middle blocker from Covington, Louisiana; and Karli Rose, a setter from Tomball, Texas.
Coach Fran Flory thinks this year’s class is special.
“The level of athleticism along with the volleyball experience they bring will set them apart,” said Flory in a press release. “This is one of the most physical, athletic classes we have added in many years.”
What makes this class stand out are the countless accolades and awards from each and every one of the recruits. Anwusi played for the USA Volleyball Junior National Team and won the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation Women’s U-20 Continental Championship.
Other recruits have also been recognized for their tremendous accomplishments, such as all-district honors, district MVPs and championships, all-state honors, All-American honors and AAU National Championships.
Flory believes each of these recruits can make key contributions throughout the season.
“We are thrilled to have them join our LSU volleyball family and look forward to their impact in our program on the court, in the classroom, and in the community,” Flory said.
The Tigers officially begin their season on the road Aug. 30 traveling to Houston to take on UT Arlington, Arizona State and the University of Houston. Fans can expect to see a lot of action from the new recruits in the scrimmage match against UTA.