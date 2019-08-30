Last season, Taylor Bannister was recognized as one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference by receiving All-SEC honors as a sophomore. This is her second straight year receiving the honor, and she is only getting better.
“I obviously see it as a high accomplishment,” said Bannister in an interview. “Especially because during the recruiting process the most common things heard are people doubting you. Acquiring such high achievements really helps and it helps me understand that it doesn’t matter what people think.”
Bannister is starting her junior season on a high note, as she was named to the Preseason All-SEC team for this upcoming season. She attributes her improved passing skills to Flory.
“I have definitely gotten better,” Bannister said. “Starting out, I did not pass at all. She taught me how to establish my passing.”
Bannister and Flory’s relationship runs deep. It is clear that they have established a bond on and off the court by having high regards for one another. Taylor said she views her coach as a second mom.
“She’s an incredibly gifted kid,” Flory said. “It’s a joyful experience to be in the gym with her because she’s hungry to learn and hungry to work hard.”
LSU was projected to finish seventh in the SEC in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, but Flory knows the team has their sights set on something a lot bigger.
“I think we’ll surprise some people,” said Flory. “The word on the street is that LSU is going to be amongst the top two or three in terms of physicality and ability to play above the net. If we can make that ability pay off through our matches and learn through our preseason matches of how to maximize those abilities, then we’ll finish a little higher than seventh I predict.”
After their loss against the University of Texas last year, Bannister said the team left with a chip on their shoulder. “We saw that they were hitting harder than us and playing a different defense than us,” said Bannister. “We have gotten a lot better on our serves. There’s a lot more power.”
The team is hopeful that having such a highly-ranked recruiting class will bring a lot more success.
“The thing that takes us to the next level is balance and not having to rely on Taylor Bannister for every swing,” said Flory. “They’re inexperienced, but I think they’re going to grow and learn pretty quickly.”
The Tigers will play on the road for the first three weekends of the season before returning Sept. 20 for their home opener against Southern Miss.