USA Volleyball announced LSU’s Taylor Bannister to the U.S. Collegiate National Team Gold Roster on Wednesday afternoon. Bannister was one of 28 players selected after trying out for the USA Volleyball National Team in February.
Bannister, a two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American, surpassed 1,000 career kills in 2019 and totaled a team-high 438 kills for the season. She also recorded 147 digs while hitting .257.
The CNT Gold will train and compete alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team at the American Sports Centers July 5-12 in Anaheim ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
“We are excited for Taylor to be selected this summer as part of the USA program,” coach Fran Flory said. “She has worked hard to earn this opportunity and we know she will represent herself and our program well.”