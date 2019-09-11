Leadership knows no age or classification. Being a leader is about setting an example and pushing one's team in the right direction.
While extremely young, the LSU volleyball team has given example that leadership can come in all ages.
During this 2019-20 season, the volleyball team has the most freshman on the roster than any in the past 3 seasons. The Tigers have six true freshmen and one red-shirt freshman. This freshman class was ranked as the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation, the highest in the Southeastern Conference.
While the talent of the newcomers is undeniable, the reality of their inexperience in a collegiate setting can either impair or aid this Tiger team. Much to LSU’s relief, these freshmen have stepped up big time and have aided to the Tigers success thus far in the season.
True freshmen Karli Rose and Samarah Hill have quickly made a name for themselves on this tiger team. Rose, the setter from Tomball, Texas has proven her abilities finishing this weekend's tournament with a team-high 32 assists and a match-high 24 digs, her second double-double of the year. She also added nine kills.
“Karli Rose is a dynamic, explosive athlete who will bring a different style to the setting position,” said LSU coach Fran Flory. “Her ability to impact the game from all facets will open the opportunity for us to run a more diverse system.”
Hill, the outside hitter from Oviedo, Florida finished off this weekend in Iowa with a match-high 18 kills and 11 digs for her second double-double of the season.
Five players had 10 or more digs this weekend, three of those five players were freshmen. Those freshman included Rose, Hill and defensive specialist from the Woodlands, Texas, Jill Bohnet.
Rose and Hill were both named to the Cyclone Invitational All-Tournament team, making this their first awards of their LSU careers.
Other freshmen who have contributed big during matches are middle blockers, Allee Morris, from Covington, Louisiana and Anita Anwusi from Houston, Texas. Both have made big stops for the Tigers in order to shift the momentum.
With every match, the young players of this team continue to grow and become more confident in their skills. Junior right side and team leader Taylor Bannister says that she is confident.
“I’m not worried about how young our team is this year, and I know that the freshman will continue to step up and do what we need them to do,” Bannister said.
With a lot of the season to still look forward to, the Tigers can be assured that all of these seven freshman will play a big part in helping LSU get back to where they want to be.