After a win against Wake Forest, LSU baseball begins its series against Florida in the College World Series Finals.
LSU has not made it to the CWS Finals since 2017, where it also competed against Florida.
See the full lineup for the Tigers and the Gators below.
Geaux Tigers pic.twitter.com/tSxF3UVKrs— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 24, 2023
Lineups for #LSU’s matchup vs. #Florida in Game 1 of the CWS Finals.- Ty Floyd is on the mound and Milazzo is behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/UShVZn6TA6— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) June 24, 2023
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Top of 6th: Tommy White has a lead off single. Morgan hits a ground ball and reaches on a fielder's choice. Florida gets the lead runner at 2nd. Dugas has an infield single which moves Morgan to 2nd.
Bottom of 5th: Lead off double for Florida. A sacrifice bunt moves the runner over to 3rd. Dugas bobbles a ground ball, which scores a run, but gets the out at 1st. The next batter grounds out to Thompson. The score is now 2-2.
Top of 5th: Thompson walks to lead off the inning. Pearson strikes out. Milazzo grounds out. Crews strikes out.
Bottom of 4th: The first batter pops up to Thompson. Floyd strikes out the next two batters.
Top of 4th: Crews flies out for the 1st out. White grounds out. Morgan singles up the middle. Dugas hits a flyball that is dropped by the center fielder. Runners are on 2nd and 3rd for the Tigers. Beloso is walked, loading the bases. Jobert strikes out. The score is still 2-1.
Bottom of 3rd: First batter strikes out. The next batter walks. Langford doubles, which has runners on 2nd and 3rd for Florida. A run scores on a groundout for Florida. Floyd ends the momentum for the Gators as he strikes out the next batter. The score is now 2-1.
Top of 3rd: Dugas hits a lead off homerun. Beloso singles to right field. Jobert strikes out. Thompson reaches 1st on an error from the Florida 2nd baseman. Pearson grounds out and moves the runners over. Milazzo strikes out to the end the threat.
Bottom of 2nd: Floyd strikes out three in the inning. A batter singles for Florida and advances to 2nd on a passed ball, but Florida is unable to capitalize.
Top of 2nd: Thompson strikes out to start the inning. Pearson walks. Milazzo singles to right field. LSU has runners on 1st and 2nd with 1 out and Crews up to bat. Crews walks and the bases are loaded. White lines out to the 3rd baseman. Morgan strikes out and ends the threat.
Bottom of 1st: Crews catches a flyout on the warning track to secure the 1st Gator out. Ty Floyd strikes out potential first round draft pick, Wyatt Langford, for the 2nd out. Dugas fails to reach a flyball, which puts a runner on 2nd. Floyd strikes out the next batter to get the Tigers out of trouble. Score remains 1-0.
Top of 1st: Dylan Crews is hit-by-pitch and takes 1st base to start the game. White strikes out for the 1st out. Morgan grounds out and Crews moves to 2nd. Dugas walks after 11 pitches. Beloso has an RBI single that brings Crews home. Jobert strikes out and strands 2 runners. LSU leads 1-0.
6:00 p.m. – LSU and Florida are set to play at 6 p.m. No weather delays have been announced.