After two wins against Wake Forest, LSU baseball begins its series against Florida in the College World Series Finals.
LSU has not made it to the CWS Finals since 2017, where it also competed against Florida.
LSU took game one in 11 innings and is now only one win away from winning the CWS. However, Florida can force a game three on Monday with a win today.
Hurston Waldrep will start for Florida while LSU will start Nate Ackenhausen.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Final Score: Florida 24-4 LSU
End 9th: Nippolt grounds out to end the game.
Bottom of 9th: Jobert hits a solo homer. It's 24-4 now.
Middle of 9th: Florida scores two more and the inning is over. The lead is now 24-3.
Top of 9th: A single scores another. 22-3 lead for Florida now.
Top of 9th: A triple scores another. 21-3 now.
Top of 9th: Another homer for Florida. 20-3. That's six home runs for the Gators.
Top of 9th: Dutton is now in to pitch for LSU.
End 8th: LSU gets two on base, but that's all. Still 19-3 for the Gators.
Middle of 8th: The top of the inning is over. LSU trails 19-3.
Top of 8th: A homer scores more for the Gators. 19-3.
Top of 8th: Two more score for Florida. 17-3 lead now.
End 7th: Nothing for the Tigers in the seventh inning.
Middle of 7th: The inning ends with a Little strikeout.
Top of 7th: An RBI groundout brings the score to 15-3.
Top of 7th: Little is now on the mound for LSU.
Top of 7th: Back-to-back doubles scores another. 14-3 lead for Florida.
End 6th: It's a three up, three down inning for the Tigers.
Middle of 6th: The inning finally ends after Florida adds five more runs. 13-3 lead for the Gators.
Top of 6th: An RBI single grows the lead to 10. LSU now trails 13-3.
Top of 6th: Money is now in to pitch for LSU.
Top of 6th: A solo homer takes the lead to 12-3 for the Gators.
Top of 6th: A three run homer gives Florida a 11-3 lead.
Top of 6th: A leadoff double is followed by Kurland being hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs.
End 5th: Nothing for the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Middle of 5th: Collins ends the inning with a strikeout. Still an 8-3 lead for Florida.
End 4th: A double play is followed up by a Beloso walk. A Travinski groundout ends the inning.
Middle of 4th: Travinski throws out the runner at second for the second out of the inning. A Guidry strikeout ends the inning.
Top of 4th: An error from Thompson score another for Florida. 8-3 lead for the Gators.
Top of 4th: Two base hits for the Gators puts runners on first and second with no outs.
Bottom of 3rd: Jobert and Pearson walk. Dylan Crews gets hit by a pitch, bases loaded for Tommy White. White gets out at first.
Middle of 3rd: A groundout ends the top of the third, but the damage is done. LSU now trials 7-3.
Top of 3rd: A grand slam gives Florida a 7-3 lead.
Top of 3rd: Guidry is now in to pitch for LSU.
Top of 3rd: An error from Thompson loads the bases with just one out.
Top of 3rd: Another single ties the game at 3-3.
Top of 3rd: A single brings the score to 3-2 with no outs for the Gators.
Top of 3rd: A walk and a single puts runners on first and second with no outs.
End 2nd: Travinski grounds out to end the inning. LSU leads 3-1.
Bottom of 2nd: Dugas is hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with two outs. A wild pitch then advances the runners to second and third. Beloso is walked to load the bases.
Bottom of 2nd: Pearson walks before a Crews single puts runners on first and second. A White base hit scores Pearson and puts LSU up 2-1. A Morgan sacrifice fly scores Crews and brings the lead to 3-1 for LSU.
Middle of 2nd: A fly out ends the top of the inning, but Florida ties it up 1-1.
Top of 2nd: Two strikeouts are followed by a solo shot homer from Evans. The game is now tied at 1-1.
End 1st: A groundout ends the inning, but LSU leads 1-0.
Bottom of 1st: Beloso and Travinski draw back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs.
Bottom of 1st: A Dugas double brings Crews home and gives LSU a 1-0 lead.
Bottom of 1st: A Crews single is followed by a White strikeout. Morgan grounds out to advance Crews to second with two outs.
Middle of 1st: Two straight strikeouts from Ackenhausen gets LSU out of a jam and leaves runners stranded.
Top of 1st: A groundout advances the runners to second and third with one out.
Top of 1st: A leadoff single and a walk gives Florida runners on first and second with no outs.
Top of 1st: The first pitch is a strike from Ackenhausen and the game is underway.