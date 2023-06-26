LSU will take on Florida for a third and final time in the College World Series.
With a win, LSU captures the National Championship for the first time since 2009.
See the lineup for both teams below.
71/71 pic.twitter.com/DZD4pjiftr— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 26, 2023
Lineup notes: #LSU- Cade Beloso is leading off- Alex Milazzo is back at catcher- Thatcher Hurd gets the ball to start pic.twitter.com/QupaThLYQd— Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) June 26, 2023
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Final Score: LSU 18-4 Florida
End 9th: A single is all for the Gators. Guidry records a strikeout and the game is over. LSU has won the College World Series.
Bottom 9th: Another groundout brings the Tigers one out away.
Bottom 9th: A groundout brings the Tigers two outs away.
Middle 9th: A strikeout ends the inning. LSU leads 18-4 and has 24 hits on the night. It needs just three outs to win the national championship.
Top 9th: A two-run shot from Jobert bring the lead to 18-4.
Top 9th: Morgan tags up on a Dugas fly out. Runner on third with one out.
Top 9th: A Morgan standup double scores another. 16-4 lead for LSU now.
Top 9th: Crews gets a single to start the inning. White hits an RBI double to score Crews and takes the lead to 15-4. No outs in the inning.
End 8th: Guidry gets out the inning without giving up any more runs. It's 14-4 with LSU needing just three outs to win the national championship.
Bottom 8th: A solo homer brings the score to 14-4.
Bottom 8th: Guidry is now in to pitch for LSU.
Middle 8th: A groundout ends the inning, but LSU's lead has grown to 14-3.
Top 8th: The bases are now loaded with two outs.
Top 8th: A sac fly scores another. 14-3 now for LSU.
Top 8th: The lead is now 13-3 after a Jobert RBI. One out with runners on the corners.
Top 8th: The bases are now loaded with now outs.
Top 8th: Runners are now on second and third with no outs after a Morgan single and a wild pitch.
Top 8th: A White single brings the lead up to 12-3.
Top 8th: Crews hits a triple to start off the inning. White is up to bat with no outs.
End 7th: The inning ends with no more damage. It's 11-3 with LSU needing six outs to end the game and win the College World Series.
Bottom 7th: A solo shot shrinks the lead to 11-3 with one out in the inning.
Bottom 7th: Cooper is now in to pitch for LSU.
Middle 7th: The inning ends with no more damage. It's 11-2.
Top 7th: Travinski is walked to score another run for the Tigers. The lead grows to 11-2.
Top 7th: The bases are loaded with two outs for the Tigers. Purnell is now in to pitch for the Gators.
End 6th: The Gators get on base with a walk, but that's all.
Middle 6th: LSU leaves two runners stranded and doesn't add its lead.
End 5th: Another three up, three down inning. LSU still leads 10-2.
Middle 5th: The Tigers can't add to the lead as Thompson flys out to end the inning.
Top 5th: Skenes is warming up in the bullpen while LSU bats. Runners are on second and first with one out.
End 4th: It's a three up, three down inning for Florida. Still 10-2 for LSU.
Middle 4th: Crews grounds out to end the frame. 10-2 lead for the Tigers.
Top 4th: Milazzo goes from first to home on a Beloso single and takes LSU's lead to 10-2, but Milazzo is down injured after the play. It looks to be a serious injury and Travinski is getting ready.
Top 4th: A Milazzo single will end Slater's day. Nesbitt is now in to pitch.
Top 4th: A Pearson two-run homer gives LSU a 9-2 lead.
Top 4th: Thompson hits an RBI double to extend LSU's lead to 7-2.
Top 4th: A Jobert double puts a runner on second with two outs in the inning.
End 3rd: Hurd gets a strikeout to end the inning. Still a 6-2 lead for LSU.
Bottom 3rd: A hit by pitch and walk puts runners on first and second with two outs.
Bottom 3rd: Crews makes a leaping catch at the wall to get the first out of the inning. A Golden Spikes worthy play. He then runs up and grabs a pop out for his second straight out.
Middle 3rd: White grounds out to end the inning. 6-2 lead for LSU still.
Top 3rd: Slater is now on the mound for the Gators.
Top 3rd: Beloso strikes out followed by two out Crews single to put runners on first and second.
Top 3rd: Milazzo walks to put a runner on first with one out.
End 2nd: Two strikeouts and a fly out end the inning.
Middle 2nd: Thompson flies out to end the inning, but LSU claims the lead 6-2.
Top 2nd: The bases are now loaded with two outs.
Top 2nd: A Dugas RBI single brings the lead to 6-2.
Top 2nd: Morgan hits a sac fly to score another. Runners on first and third with two outs. 5-2 lead for LSU.
Top 2nd: A White RVI single gives LSU a 4-2 lead. The bases are loaded with just one out and Morgan up to bat.
Top 2nd: Fisher is in to pitch now for the Gators.
Top 2nd: Crews walks. 3-2 LSU.
Top 2nd: Pearson singles and Thompson gets out at second. Jobert is on third. Milazzo walks to lead the bases. Beloso gets hit again and walks to first. LSU and Florida are tied.
Top 2nd: Dugas walks. A wild pitch sends Dugas to second. Jobert singles to left field and Dugas gets to third. Dugas runs home after Thompson singles. LSU 1 Florida 2.
End 1st: A fly out ends the inning, but the damage is done. Florida leads 2-0.
Bottom of 1st: Kurland singles to left center, then steals second. Langford hits a home run. 2-0 Florida.
Mid 1st: Crews flies out. White and Morgan both strike out.
Top of 1st: Beloso is hit by the first pitch of the game.
6:00 p.m. – LSU is set to take Florida on at 6 p.m. CT.