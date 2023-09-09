LSU football faces off against Grambling State in its first matchup in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are coming off of a tough loss against the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando. Kickoff is scheduled to take place at 6:32 p.m. CT. This story will be updated live.

FINAL: LSU 72-10 GRAMBLING STATE

9:20 Fourth Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt. Grambling is penalized five yards for delay of game. A false start on offense adds five more yards. LSU scores two points on a safety after the snap passes the Grambling punter's head and out of the back of the end zone.

LSU 72-10 Grambling State

10:39 Fourth Quarter: LSU scores on a one-yard rushing touchdown (Cain). The PAT attempt from Dibert is good.

LSU 70-10 Grambling State

12:38 Fourth Quarter: Grambling's rush is a four yard loss at Grambling's 20-yard line on a fumble, recovered by LSU's Lee. Freshman Collins is now in at quarterback.

LSU 63-10 Grambling State

13:30 Fourth Quarter: The LSU Tigers tally another with a three-yard rushing touchdown scored by Jackson. The PAT attempt from Ramos is good.

LSU 63-10 Grambling State

End of Third Quarter: LSU 56-10 Grambling State

4:47 Third Quarter: LSU scores on a five-yard rushing touchdown, scored by true freshman, Jackson. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.

LSU 56-10 Grambling State

8:08 Third Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt. Iles punts 46 yards to LSU's 49-yard line. Clayton Jr. receives and makes a run, returning the ball to Grambling's 28-yard line.

LSU 49-10 Grambling State

9:30 Third Quarter: Nussmeier rushes to score a one-yard touchdown for LSU. The PAT attempt from Ramos is good.

LSU 49-10 Grambling State

12:29 Third Quarter: Penn III intercepts Crawley's pass at LSU's 46-yard line, first down for the LSU Tigers. Nussmeier now takes the field at quarterback.

LSU 42-10 Grambling State

End of Second Quarter: LSU 42-10 Grambling State

0:01 Second Quarter: LSU tallies one more before the half. The Tigers score with a three-yard reception by Lacy. The PAT attempt from Ramos is good.

LSU 42-10 Grambling State

1:16 Second Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt once again. The 47-yard punt (Iles) is successfully caught at LSU's 15-yard line by Clayton Jr. The score of 35-10 remains in LSU's favor.

2:00 Second Quarter: The LSU Tigers score on a 10-yard touchdown (Daniels to Thomas Jr.). This is Thomas Jr.'s second touchdown of the game. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.

LSU 35-10 Grambling State

5:51 Second Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt for the first time. Iles punts 43 yards to LSU's 30-yard line.

LSU 28-10 Grambling State

7:22 Second Quarter: In his LSU debut, Diggs scores a three-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.

LSU 28-10 Grambling State

11:39 Second Quarter: Grambling's 23-yard field goal is no good and the score remains 21-10 in LSU's favor.

14:17 Second Quarter: LSU scores on a seven-yard touchdown (Daniels to Nabers). The PAT attempt from Ramos is good.

LSU 21-10 Grambling State

End of First Quarter: LSU 14-10 Grambling State.

2:21 First Quarter: Grambling's 23-yard field goal attempt (Rinker) is good.

LSU 14-10 Grambling State

8:24 First Quarter: The LSU Tigers add another to the board with a long pass from Daniels. Hilton Jr. scored with a 47-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.

LSU 14-7 Grambling State

9:15 First Quarter: Grambling State responds quickly with a touchdown of its own. Waters scores on a 13-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Rinker) is good.

LSU 7-7 Grambling State

12:16 First Quarter: LSU strikes first with a 26-yard touchdown scored by Thomas Jr. The PAT attempt by Ramos is good.

LSU 7-0 Grambling State

Grambling won the toss and deferred to the second half. LSU will receive the opening kick.

The teams are taking the field.