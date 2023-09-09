Football vs. Grambling State

The LSU football team runs into the tunnel on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU's 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU football faces off against Grambling State in its first matchup in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are coming off of a tough loss against the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando. Kickoff is scheduled to take place at 6:32 p.m. CT. This story will be updated live. 

FINAL: LSU 72-10 GRAMBLING STATE

9:20 Fourth Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt. Grambling is penalized five yards for delay of game. A false start on offense adds five more yards. LSU scores two points on a safety after the snap passes the Grambling punter's head and out of the back of the end zone. 

LSU 72-10 Grambling State

10:39 Fourth Quarter: LSU scores on a one-yard rushing touchdown (Cain). The PAT attempt from Dibert is good. 

LSU 70-10 Grambling State

12:38 Fourth Quarter: Grambling's rush is a four yard loss at Grambling's 20-yard line on a fumble, recovered by LSU's Lee. Freshman Collins is now in at quarterback. 

LSU 63-10 Grambling State

13:30 Fourth Quarter: The LSU Tigers tally another with a three-yard rushing touchdown scored by Jackson. The PAT attempt from Ramos is good. 

LSU 63-10 Grambling State

End of Third Quarter: LSU 56-10 Grambling State

4:47 Third Quarter: LSU scores on a five-yard rushing touchdown, scored by true freshman, Jackson. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good. 

LSU 56-10 Grambling State

8:08 Third Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt. Iles punts 46 yards to LSU's 49-yard line. Clayton Jr. receives and makes a run, returning the ball to Grambling's 28-yard line. 

LSU 49-10 Grambling State

9:30 Third Quarter: Nussmeier rushes to score a one-yard touchdown for LSU. The PAT attempt from Ramos is good. 

LSU 49-10 Grambling State

12:29 Third Quarter: Penn III intercepts Crawley's pass at LSU's 46-yard line, first down for the LSU Tigers. Nussmeier now takes the field at quarterback. 

LSU 42-10 Grambling State

End of Second Quarter: LSU 42-10 Grambling State

0:01 Second Quarter: LSU tallies one more before the half. The Tigers score with a three-yard reception by Lacy. The PAT attempt from Ramos is good. 

LSU 42-10 Grambling State

1:16 Second Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt once again. The 47-yard punt (Iles) is successfully caught at LSU's 15-yard line by Clayton Jr. The score of 35-10 remains in LSU's favor. 

2:00 Second Quarter: The LSU Tigers score on a 10-yard touchdown (Daniels to Thomas Jr.). This is Thomas Jr.'s second touchdown of the game. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good. 

LSU 35-10 Grambling State

5:51 Second Quarter: LSU forces Grambling to punt for the first time. Iles punts 43 yards to LSU's 30-yard line.

LSU 28-10 Grambling State

7:22 Second Quarter: In his LSU debut, Diggs scores a three-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good. 

LSU 28-10 Grambling State

11:39 Second Quarter: Grambling's 23-yard field goal is no good and the score remains 21-10 in LSU's favor.

14:17 Second Quarter: LSU scores on a seven-yard touchdown (Daniels to Nabers). The PAT attempt from Ramos is good. 

LSU 21-10 Grambling State

End of First Quarter: LSU 14-10 Grambling State.

2:21 First Quarter: Grambling's 23-yard field goal attempt (Rinker) is good.

LSU 14-10 Grambling State 

8:24 First Quarter: The LSU Tigers add another to the board with a long pass from Daniels. Hilton Jr. scored with a 47-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good. 

LSU 14-7 Grambling State 

9:15 First Quarter: Grambling State responds quickly with a touchdown of its own. Waters scores on a 13-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Rinker) is good. 

LSU 7-7 Grambling State 

12:16 First Quarter: LSU strikes first with a 26-yard touchdown scored by Thomas Jr. The PAT attempt by Ramos is good. 

LSU 7-0 Grambling State

Grambling won the toss and deferred to the second half. LSU will receive the opening kick. 

The teams are taking the field. 

