In its home opener, LSU defeated McNeese State 34-7.
The Tigers' defense was the story of the night. Until a late score by McNeese, LSU allowed only 67 yards. The Cowboys converted only 3 of 15 third downs and averaged only 2.5 yards per play. The Tigers sacked quarterback Cody Orgeron, son of Ed, seven times.
The LSU offense's performance in the first half concerned fans. The offensive line, missing three starters to injury, failed to open holes in the run game and protect quarterback Max Johnson. Five minutes into the second quarter, LSU had 14 carries for 31 yards. They were only up 7-0.
Still, the Tigers scored 34 points. Kicker Cade York twice set the Tiger Stadium record for longest fields goal: one of 55 yards and another of 56.
LSU will play host to Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 18.