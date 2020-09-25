How to watch, listen and stream:
Kick-off: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 26
TV: CBS
Radio: WDGL-FM (98.1), WNXX/KYPY-FM (104.5/104.9), WBRP-FM (107.3)
Streaming: CBS All-Access
Score updates and notifications: Download The Reveille app for quarterly updates and breaking news during the game.
The 2020 LSU football season has arrived. Louisiana just took a huge sigh of relief and plopped down into the comfy chair in the living room corner.
Guidelines for attending in-person:
General rules and guidelines:
Tiger Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on game days.
Fans are required to wear masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, except when eating or drinking.
Tailgating is prohibited on campus.
Social distancing will be mandated.
Parking:
All parking spots on campus will require a parking permit, including free lots.
View the updated parking map here.
Health and safety guidelines:
Fans are asked to complete a COVID-19 screening through the LSU Sports Mobile App prior to entering campus. The screening will be made available Saturday at midnight.