The LSU football team celebrates after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

 Mitchell Scaglione

How to watch, listen and stream:

Kick-off: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 26

TV: CBS

Radio: WDGL-FM (98.1), WNXX/KYPY-FM (104.5/104.9), WBRP-FM (107.3)

Streaming: CBS All-Access

Score updates and notifications: Download The Reveille app for quarterly updates and breaking news during the game.

Guidelines for attending in-person: 

General rules and guidelines:

  • Tiger Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on game days.

  • Fans are required to wear masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, except when eating or drinking.

  • Tailgating is prohibited on campus.

  • Social distancing will be mandated.

Parking:

  • All parking spots on campus will require a parking permit, including free lots.

  • View the updated parking map here.

Health and safety guidelines:

  • Fans are asked to complete a COVID-19 screening through the LSU Sports Mobile App prior to entering campus. The screening will be made available Saturday at midnight.

