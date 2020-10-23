LSU Vanderbilt Football

LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin jumps into a hedge after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. 

 Mark Humphrey | Associated Press

The Tigers (1-2) are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks (1-2), according to the latest college football odds.

How to watch, listen and stream:

Kick-off: 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 24

TV: ESPN

Radio: WDGL-FM (98.1)

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN.com/watch

Score updates and notifications: Download The Reveille app for quarterly updates and breaking news during the game.

Guidelines for attending in-person:

General rules and guidelines:

  • Tiger Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on game days.

  • Fans are required to wear masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, except when eating or drinking.

  • Tailgating is prohibited on campus.

  • Social distancing will be mandated.

Parking:

  • All parking spots on campus will require a parking permit, including free lots.

  • View the updated parking map here.

Health and safety guidelines:

  • Fans are asked to complete a COVID-19 screening through the LSU Sports Mobile App prior to entering campus. The screening will be made available Saturday at midnight.

Load comments