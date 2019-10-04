An LSU vs. Southern football game is in the works, according to WBRZ.
Over the last few days social media has been buzzing about the possibility of the Baton Rouge universities playing each other, which would be a historical first.
LSU has not revealed a possible date. According to WBRZ, Southern Athletic director Roman Banks told Lafayette's The Daily Advertiser they are thinking 2022.
Verge Ausberry, Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of External Relations for the University, said it’s been an LSU goal to play every Louisiana collegiate football.