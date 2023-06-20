Coming off a loss to Wake Forest, LSU baseball will face Tennessee for the second time in the College World Series.
If LSU wins, the Tigers will continue in the series and play Wake Forest again. Losing to Tennessee will end its season.
See the full lineup for the Tigers and the Volunteers below.
Lineups #LSU pic.twitter.com/RrFlBTgf41— Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) June 20, 2023
The Starting 9⃣#GBO // #OTH // #BeatLSU pic.twitter.com/7SGtSx6IHq— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 20, 2023
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Bottom of 3rd: Ackenhausen strikes out the first batter of the inning for Tennessee.
Top of 3rd: Tommy White has a deep flyout to start the inning. Morgan and Dugas both strike out. Tigers still lead 1-0.
Bottom of 2nd: Lead-off man for Tennessee is aboard. The second batter hits into a double play after a long at-bat. The next batter gets 2-out single. Ackenhausen strikes out the next batter to end the inning.
Top of 2nd: Jobert strikes out to start the inning. Milazzo gets hit in the B-A-C-K and takes 1st. Josh Pearson strikes out and Crews flies out to end the top of the 2nd. The Tigers still lead 1-0.
Bottom of 1st: First batter lines out to Dugas, who is playing shortstop. The next two batters both ground out to end the inning. The score remains 1-0.
Top of 1st: Dylan Crews walks to start the game for the Tigers. Tommy White strikes out for the 1st out. A passed ball brings Crews to 2nd base. A single from Tre Morgan brings Crews to 3rd base. Gavin Dugas lines out to the shortstop for the 2nd out. Cade Beloso has an RBI single to bring Crews home and Morgan to 3rd base. Beloso steals 2nd on a bobble from the catcher. Jordan Thompson strikes out for the 3rd out but LSU leads 1-0.
6:00 p.m. – LSU and Tennessee are set to play at 6 p.m. No weather delays have been announced.