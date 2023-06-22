LSU baseball will take on No. 1 Wake Forest for a third game.
This rematch will determine which team moves on to face Florida in the College World Series Finals, and which team's season will come to an end.
See the full lineup for the Tigers and the Demon Deacons below.
Skenes vs. LowderWhat everyone wanted. #LSU pic.twitter.com/fVWBlvwWNG— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) June 22, 2023
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Top of 6th: Two strike outs and a ground out for Wake Forest. Pitcher's duel remains crucial in this game.
Bottom of 5th: Nothing starts up for the Tigers as another inning goes by with 3 quick outs.
Top of 5th: Wake Forest gets a double but that's all. Two groundouts end the threat. Score remains 0-0.
Bottom of 4th: White flies out and Morgan strikes out. Dugas singles, but nothing comes from it as Beloso strikes out.
Top of 4th: First two batters flyout to Crews and the third flies out to Pearson.
Bottom of 3rd: Three straight groundouts for LSU.
Top of 3rd: Wake Forest gets a single, but that's all as Skenes records another strikeout and induces a ground out and foul out. Score remains 0-0.
Bottom of 2nd: Cade Beloso walks to start the inning for the Tigers. Brayden Jobert hits into a double play and Thompson grounds out.
Top of 2nd: Paul Skenes breaks the record for most strikeouts in a season for an SEC player with his 202nd and 203rd strikeouts.
Bottom of 1st: Dylan Crews beats out the throw for an infield single to start the inning for the Tigers. Tommy White strikes out for the 1st out. Tre Morgan grounds out but moves Crews to 2nd base. Gavin Dugas grounds out and strands Crews at 2nd.
Top of 1st: Paul Skenes starts with a 99mph strike and the game is underway. 2 flyouts and a strikeout are induced by Skenes.
6:00 p.m. – LSU and Wake Forest are set to play at 6 p.m. No weather delays have been announced.