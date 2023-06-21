LSU baseball faces No. 1 Wake Forest for a rematch after its second win over Tennessee.
If LSU wins, the Tigers will continue in the series and play Wake Forest again on Thursday. Losing will end its season.
See the full lineup for the Tigers and the Demon Deacons below.
Geaux Tigers pic.twitter.com/ndGA5sGjdd— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 21, 2023
#LSU lineups vs. Wake ForestColeman on the mound, Milazzo behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/mUO1JD2VHi— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) June 21, 2023
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Bottom of 4th: 3 strikeouts make it a quick inning for the Tigers. LSU still leads 5-2.
Top of 4th: 2 strikeouts and a groundout ends the Wake Forest half of the inning.
Bottom of 3rd: Crews has a lead off walk. White flies out but Morgan singles and LSU has two baserunners with 1 out. Dugas also walks which has the bases loaded. Crews scores on a passed ball. Beloso hits a 3-run homerun and the Tigers now lead 5-2.
Top of 3rd: 2 flyouts and a strikeout make it a quick inning for the Tigers defensively. Wake Forest still leads 2-1.
Bottom of 2nd: Dugas flies out for the 1st out of the inning. Beloso walks and gives LSU their 1st baserunner. Beloso advances on a passed ball. Thompson flies out. Brayden Jobert gets a two-out double to score Beloso. An in-field single from Milazzo has runners on 1st and 3rd. Pearson grounds out to end the inning. Score is now 2-1.
Middle of 2nd: Wake Forest leads 2-0.
Top of 2nd: The first batter for Wake Forest singles. Coleman strikes out the next batter. Two walks have the bases loaded for Wake Forest. The Tigers call on Blake Money from the bullpen. A single from the lead off batter drives in 2 runs for the Deacon Demons. LSU goes back to the bullpen for Griffin Herring, who gets a huge strikeout to end the Wake Forest half.
Bottom of 1st: Dylan Crews grounds out for the first out for the Tigers. Tommy White strikes out on 3 pitches. Tre Morgan has a good at-bat but flies out in foul territory for the third out.
Top of 1st: Javen Coleman strikes out the first batter he faces, but walks back-to-back batters in the inning. Wake Forest is unable to capitalize on it as two flyouts end the threat.
6:00 p.m. – LSU and Wake Forest are set to play at 6 p.m. No weather delays have been announced.