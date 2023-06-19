LSU baseball looks to take on No. 1 Wake Forest in Omaha at the College World Series.
Wake Forest came in to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 team in America, despite not winning its conference championship. As LSU held the No. 1 spot for several weeks during the regular season, this is a highly anticipated matchup.
See the full lineup for the Tigers and the Demon Deacons below.
Time to Ride pic.twitter.com/HnqvLvWlUl— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 19, 2023
Lineups for #LSU vs. Wake Forest tonightFloyd on the mound, Travinski behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/u10d2b3aUc— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) June 19, 2023
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Live updates below:
Final Score: Wake Forest 3-2 LSU
Top of 9th: Jobert and Thompson both strike out to start the 9th. Josh Pearson grounds out. Wake Forest wins.
Bottom of 8th: Thatcher Hurd strikes out the 1st batter of the inning. Wake Forest gets a double with 1 out. An RBI single gives Wake Forest the lead with 3 runs. Hurd strikes out the next 2 batters. Wake Forest leads 3-2.
Top of 8th: A lead off double for Tre Morgan starts the 8th. Travinski hits a slow roller up the middle and LSU has runners on the corners. A pinch runner is brought in for Travinski. Beloso hits a ground ball to the 3rd baseman and Morgan is tagged out at the plate. A double play prevents the Tigers from scoring in the 8th.
Bottom of 7th: Hurd walks the 1st batter. White catches a bunt attempt for the 1st out. The next batter flies out to Dugas. Hurd walks the next batter but manages to strike out the cleanup batter to get out of it.
Middle of 7th: The score remains tied at 2-2.
Top of 7th: A new pitcher is brought in for Wake Forest. Thompson and Pearson both strike out. Dylan Crews walks with 2 outs. Tommy White grounds out.
Bottom of 6th: Floyd walks the first batter. The runner gets to 2nd base after a failed pickoff attempt. After three consecutive batters, Wake Forest has the bases loaded with no outs. Thatcher Hurd comes in to pitch. Brock Wilken brings home a run with an RBI single, brining the score to 2-1. The next batter hits into a double play but brings a runner home to tie the game at 2-2. Hurd hits the next batter and Wake Forest has runners on the corners. The next batter walks with 2 outs. Hurd strikes out the next batter and the bases are left loaded.
Top of 6th: Travinski grounds out. Beloso singles to right field. Dugas strikes out. Jobert flies out to right for the third out.
Bottom of 5th: Floyd strikes out his 9th batter. Wake Forest gets a hit with 1 out. Another strikeout and a flyout end the inning.
Middle of 5th: Score is still 2-0 with LSU leading.
Top of 5th: Pearson strikes out for the 1st out of the inning. Crews grounds out. Tommy White hits his second single of the night to left field. Tre Morgan lines out to right field to end the LSU half.
Bottom of 4th: Wake Forest gets its first hit with a single to right field. Ball gets away from Travinski and the runner advances to 2nd. Ty Floyd gets a big strikeout against Nick Kurtz for the 1st out, and another two strikeouts to end the Wake Forest threat in the 4th.
Top of 4th: Beloso grounds out to begin the 4th inning. Dugas is walked. Jobert and Thompson both strike out. Score is still 2-0.
Bottom of 3rd: Floyd gets his 3rd consecutive strikeout. Two back to back flyouts for Wake Forest.
Middle of 3rd: Hayden Travinski strikes out and strands Morgan at 3rd. LSU leads 2-0.
Top of 3rd: Josh Pearson walks with 1 out and steals 2nd base. Hartle strikes Crews out for the second time. Tommy White has an RBI single that brings Pearson home and an error by a Wake Forest outfielder brings White to 2nd. Tre Morgan hits a triple to bring White home. The score is 2-0.
Bottom of 2nd: Floyd has 4 strikeouts through the bottom of the 2nd. Still scoreless through the 2nd.
Middle of 2nd: Jobert hits into a double play to end the Tiger threat. Still 0-0 through the top of the 2nd.
Top of 2nd: Back to back walks for Beloso and Dugas as the first baserunners for the Tigers.
Bottom of 1st: A walk issued to Wake Forest followed by 2 strikeouts for Ty Floyd. Scoreless through the 1st.
Middle of 1st: Tommy White and Tre Morgan groundout. Score is 0-0.
Top of 1st: A strikeout of Dylan Crews starts the first inning for the Demon Deacons pitcher Josh Hartle.
6:00 p.m. – LSU and Wake Forest are set to play at 6 p.m. still. No weather delays have been announced.