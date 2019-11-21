The LSU Women’s basketball team continued its three-game winning streak, beating in-state rival, Southeastern. The Tigers topped the Lions 62-52 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday.
Senior forward Ayana Mitchell continued to lead LSU. She scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds and one assist. Juniors Faustine Aifuwa and Awa Trasi also aided in the Tigers victory, scoring 10 and 11 points, respectively.
"She's that player we want to give us a spark," said coach Nikki Fargas of Trasi. "She's a player that has the potential to do so. In that rotation with [Ayana] Mitchell and [Faustine] Aifuwa, she allows us to still stay with size and a strength inside, and she also gives us the three ball. So, she's someone that we're definitely going to look forward to continuing to help us."
Senior guard LaToya Ashman joined Trasi off the bench and scored five points late to help seal the victory for LSU.
While the Tigers won the game, they looked unlike themselves at times. The Tigers had an unusually high amount of turnovers, totaling 19. While this is not what LSU wanted, they are prepared to work on the turnovers and grow from Wednesday's game.
"I think the turnovers that we had were just sloppy play on our part," Fargas said. "We kind of threw a lot of air passes and that led to some deflections by them, which led to turnovers. We've got to clean that area up. We had too many turnovers by different people, but we're also trying to run more of a motion look offensively, which allows the ball to be handled by more than one person. That's something that we'll look at, as well as we continue to get this team ready to play for Sunday."
The Tigers are now 4-1 on the season while the Lions dropped to 0-4. The Tigers will have one more game before heading to Bimini, Bahamas, for the Junkanoo Jam.
During the Junkanoo Jam, LSU will face the Michigan State Spartans on Friday November 29th at 4:15 p.m. and either the Memphis Tigers or the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday November 30th.
Before leaving for the Bahamas, the Tigers will face Rutgers on Sunday, Nov. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rutgers-LSU game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.