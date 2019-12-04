The LSU women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games after beating in-state opponent Nicholls 63-32 on Tuesday. In addition to the winning streak, the Lady Tigers (8-1) have also garnered a top 25 ranking, currently sitting at No. 25 in the polls.
Standout senior forward Ayana Mitchell led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points and shot a perfect 9-for-9 from the field. Junior guard Khayla Pointer led the team with seven assists and added nine points. Senior guard Mercedes Brooks was a big contributor for the Tigers coming off the bench and added nine points..
Contributions from the bench have been a key component to the winning streak for LSU in the last few games. This was not always the case though.
Earlier in the season, when bench players were subbed in, there seemed to be a momentum loss. But as of late, the bench has provided the Tigers with both momentum and scoring, specifically on Tuesday, when they scored 25 of the team’s 63 points.
“I think we are a lot more positive,” Brooks said. “We come off the bench and know our role. Everyone just locks in to what they do best.”
Coach Nikki Fargas praised Brooks for giving the Tigers a lift coming off the bench and said the bench needs to keep the same momentum the starters have no matter who is in the game.
LSU's defensive play was also a big factor in the win against Nicholls (2-6). The Tigers held the Colonels to a measly 22% from the field and forced 25 turnovers on 17 steals.
Junior guard Jailin Cherry and junior forward Awa Trasi each had three steals for the Tigers. Not only did LSU force turnovers, but it converted those opportunities on the defensive end into points, finishing with 33 points off turnovers. The Tigers also added seven blocks to the defensive state line, with Mitchell and Cherry both leading the team with two each.
“We want to stay aggressive on defense,” Fargas said. “For every turnover we want to average a point. Our defense in a major part of our offensive execution.”
Fargas added that continuing to turn defense into offense would be a major factor to the Tigers winning conference games later in the season.
LSU will face the Oklahoma Sooners (4-4) next on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 pm. The game will be played at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.